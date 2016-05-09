Tornado Warnings were up in several Oklahoma Counties Monday afternoon as supercell thunderstorms spawned funnels in Bryan, Marshall and Cleveland Counties.

A massive tornado touched down near Wynnewood, OK. The "large and extremely dangerous" twister can be seen in the video above.

Storm chasers were trying to track a possible rain wrapped tornado near Roff, just east of OK 177. Warnings were also in effect for Johnston, Atoka & Coal counties as well.

News Talk 1290 will continue to follow the storms and bring you more info as it becomes available.