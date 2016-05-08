Storms Cause Massive Flooding Across Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

A large storm system blew across southwest Oklahoma Sunday night, bringing a tornado and heavy rainfall that local drainage couldn't handle. Some areas of Lawton reported receiving around 3 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes Sunday evening.

Water levels at knee-height were reported around Apache Casino, with levels reaching cars' windows in the parking lot at Central Mall. Patrons and employees at the mall weren't able to safely reach their vehicles until the water started receding around 8:30 pm.

Some residents on the east side of the city found themselves without power after the 60-mph winds caused a power pole on East Lee Boulevard to snap.