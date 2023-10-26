Car Thieves in North Texas are Targeting This Specific Brand of Car

Owners of this type of vehicle need to be especially vigilant.

While I have never had a vehicle stolen (knock on wood), I have fallen victim to a vehicle being broken into. And let me tell you, it left me feeling extremely violated.

So, I can only imagine how terrible it must feel to have your car stolen.

The Wichita Falls Police Department recently issued a warning to Kia owners, saying they have seen a rise in those cars being targeted for theft. They also pointed out that the thefts have been occurring during the late-night hours.

There have been multiple cases of thieves being able to gain special access to the vehicles and start them. After doing some digging, I discovered this is actually part of a nationwide trend.

According to Wired, Kia theft rates are up thousands of percentage points across the country over the last year, due to a flaw in their antitheft systems. Kia has been trying to distribute updates to solve the problem, but theft rates continue to skyrocket.

