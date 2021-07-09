CDC Says No Need for Masks for Vaccinated Teachers and Students

This one feels like kind of a no-brainer to me, but what the hell, might as well report on it.

Earlier today (July 9), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that vaccinated teachers and students won’t need to masks in school buildings.

It totally makes sense to me because I figured the whole point of getting vaccinated was for all of us to be able to return to some sort of normal existence. Call me old-fashioned, but walking around with my face covered is not a normal existence.

Not that I’m an anti-masker or anything like that. It’s just that I never particularly liked wearing them. Also, I like to be able to identify the people around me.

Of course, it’s a non-issue here in Texas. Back in May, Governor Abbott issued an order that banned mask mandates on the Lone Star State.

When the governor made the announcement, he said it was his belief that the state can mitigate the pandemic without infringing on Texans’ liberty:

Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.

Hopefully we’ll be out of this thing before too much longer and masking will no longer be an issue. In the meantime, be careful out there. As much as I want things to go back to normal, we’re not quite there yet.

