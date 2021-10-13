Listen to the full interview with Chad Prather below.

He's been labeled a comedian, musician, podcaster, YouTube star (He's still allowed on there somehow), and now author. The next title Chad Prather is aiming for? Governor of Texas.

Prather joined The Chad Hasty Show on Tuesday to discuss his campaign and why he is running for Governor. Prather began speaking out against current Governor Greg Abbott in the summer of 2020 when Abbott began shutting down businesses in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott had taken the decision away from county judges and mayors and instead told Texans that he would be in charge and began issuing mandates for all Texans. The mandates resulted in bars, restaurants, and many other businesses being labeled non-essential and were shut down. In July of 2020 Prather announced his plans to run for Governor.

I had just had enough and of course being in the world of humor and entertainment, talk radio, talk television, a lot of people were waiting on the punch line. And what I said was look, Texas isn't a joke. This is serious, this is serious stuff I would never play with this.

Prather said that once people start hearing his passion for Texas and show up at campaign events, they start looking at him differently and understand that this is no publicity stunt and that Prather wants to see someone more conservative than Abbott as Governor.

Prather told Hasty that mandates aren't needed in Texas and instead treat people as adults.

These aren't small things. Once you start giving away freedoms, they don't just give them back. You have to take them back.

Prather was also critical of Abbott's mandate banning private employers from forcing vaccines.

In the same way he has mandated these shutdowns that were unconstitutional, now he's going to come in and tell employers what they can and can't do. He's not going to back that up. This is an at-will state they'll just find other reasons to terminate you if that's what they want to do. Now that you've done that, you've opened Pandora's box. You can't get these evils back in the box once you've decided that the Constitution isn't the basis where we will enforce these things.

Prather also spent time discussing some of the other issues he would target as Governor if he wins. Prather also has a new book out, Am I Crazy?, that is available at bookstores and on Amazon. The book was released on Tuesday.

