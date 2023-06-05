Chaos Breaks Out at a North Texas Convenience Store

Here’s yet another chaotic scene out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

I’ve had many jobs in my life. I started working at the age of 15 and haven’t taken much time off in between jobs since then.

And out of all the jobs I’ve had, being a convenience store clerk was among the worst.

First of all, many people treat you like a second-class citizen when you’re working behind the register at a corner store. Don’t get me wrong, most of the people you interact with are cool, but it’s the ones who do things like throw their money or debit card on the counter rather than hand it to you that ruin the experience.

There’s also the threat of being robbed. And I’m not talking about someone stealing a candy bar or something like that. I mean someone sticking a gun in your face and demanding the money from the cash register. That’s the stuff of nightmares right there.

And here’s the thing – I worked at a convenience store in a small town with a population of around 12,000 people. So, I can’t imagine just how much it must suck to work at one in a big city.

For instance, all hell broke loose at a 7-11 in Mesquite last Saturday night, June 3. I’m not exactly sure what led to the people attacking the clerk with fists and random products from inside the store, but I do know that would have been my last night on the job.

The video isn’t embeddable so watch it here and get a load of my favorite Twitter comments below.

