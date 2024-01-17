This is the Cheapest Place to Live in Texas

Looking for a cheap place to call home? This one’s for you.

The thing about the word “cheap” is that there are two sides of that coin. Let me explain.

On one side, the word can mean that something is of poor quality, made from low-cost materials that won’t last or function properly. In that case, cheap is a bad thing.

On the flip side, “cheap” means you got a good deal, like when a store is running a sale on something. There’s also happy hour at the local bar which is always awesome because drinks are cheap.

So, please keep in mind that I am in no way implying that a city that was found to be the cheapest in the state is a bad thing. I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

You see, I live in North Texas, just a few miles away from the Red River (aka the Texas/Oklahoma border for those who aren’t from around here). While I’ve been all over this part of the state, I haven’t spent much time in South Texas.

So, I've never been to the city that was deemed the cheapest in the state, and have no opinion either way.

Anyway, the website Home Snacks put together a list of the 10 Cheapest Places in Texas. And what do you know? The legendary Freddy Fender’s hometown of San Benito was found to be the most affordable place to live here in the Lone Star State.

San Benito has a median income of $38,100, a median home price of $120,692, and a median rent cost of $866.

