Check Out This Crazy Footage of a North Texas Motorcyclist Who Is Lucky to Be Alive

I cannot believe this guy walked away from this.

This past Saturday a pretty crazy accident happened in Plano. A driver ran a red light on Custer Road slamming two cars into Malik Elizee's motorcycle. Malik somehow used some Jedi force powers to surf on the underside of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Malik then limpingly jogs to get off the road.

Malik says in the description no one needed to go to a hospital and he had no injuries whatsoever. What about his bike? Miraculously, started right up and he actually drove it home. He said it had some siding damage and a broken mirror. From this footage, everyone is lucky as hell.