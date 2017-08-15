2-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive at Wichita Falls Day Care

Day care on Sheffield Dr in Wichita Falls (Google Maps)

A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive at a day care in Wichita Falls today and has been flown to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.

Wichita Falls police responded to a licensed home day care in the 3100 block of Sheffield Drive for an injured child call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the incident, but have reportedly said they found the child unresponsive after what looks to be "a horrible accident involving a chair."

The child was taken to the hospital and then flown to Cook's Children's hospital in Fort Worth in unknown condition.

We will update this story when more details become available.

