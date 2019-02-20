Chris Hemsworth’s Next Role: The Immortal Hulk Hogan

A deal is reportedly close to finalizing that would bring a Hulk Hogan biopic to Netflix, produced by and starring 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth.

In an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter , it was announced that the biopic of the most iconic professional wrestler of the 1980s would be made for Netflix, helmed by 'Joker' and 'The Hangover' director Todd Phillips, and produced by Phillips and Hemsworth along with Michael Sugar, Bradley Cooper, and Hogan's longtime friend and former WCW President Eric Bischoff. Hogan will serve as a consultant for the film and its Executive Producer.

The film is said to focus on Hogan's early years and the rise of his popularity into a household name, leaving out the later, less-flattering events like Hogan's sex-tape scandal including the lawsuit with Gawker and resulting controversy over his use of the N-word in the tape.

Though Hogan is remembered as the hero of the WWF in the 1980s, he was accused of being controlling and only interested in his own success, holding back other promising talents from the spotlight like the late 'Ravishing' Rick Rude and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. It will be interesting to see if this film, with Hogan serving as consultant and his friend as producer, will paint Hogan in a more favorable light and the hero of the story, or included the bad with the good.