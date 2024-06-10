Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglary

Can you identify the suspect in a recent burglary of a habitation in Wichita Falls?

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Wichita Falls Police Department Front desk at (940) 761-7792 and leave a message for Detective Ferguson. Reference case number 24-060411.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

