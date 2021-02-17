City of WF Will NOT Be Disconnecting Anyone’s Water Service

There's a rumor going around that the City of Wichita Falls will be turning off the water supply to residents. This rumor is false.

The City of Wichita Falls issued a Press Release addressing these rumors this afternoon stating that the current treatment capabilities have been able to meet the demands of residents, businesses, and wholesale customers. The City of Wichita Falls will not be disconnecting anyone's water service.

City of Wichita Falls Water Service Press Release

The City thanks everyone for conserving water during this weather event and asks that you continue to do so. If you have power to your home and do not need to let your faucets drip or run, please turn them off. Efficient and conscientious use of water will allow city staff the time they need to increase water production to keep things flowing.

Residents are asked to only use water for essential needs such as cooking and bathing. Please try to reduce your water usage for things like laundry and dishwashers until this crisis has passed.

The Water Purification Staff is working to continue to increase treatment, however some chemical feed systems, monitoring equipment, and other equipment is still frozen, delaying any increase in production.

Residents are encouraged to report any water main breaks or leaks to the Distribution Division at 940-761-4333 so they can take care of it as quickly as possible. If your water pipes rupture please use your private shutoff valve to turn the water off to only your house. If you do not have a private shutoff valve, or cannot find it, call the Water Distribution office for an emergency turn off at the meter. The number above will be answered 24 hours a day.