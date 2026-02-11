Severe Storm Threat Looms Over Texas This Valentine’s Day

There may be more than just love in the air this Valentine’s Day in Texas. In fact, it might get downright ugly out there. 

If you’ve lived in Texas for any amount of time, you know that outside of the “dog days of summer,” you never know what to expect from the weather here. In the case of this winter, it’s been unseasonably warm. You won’t hear any complaints from this old boy about that.

However, there are plenty of drawbacks that come with an unseasonably warm winter, one of which is an elevated chance of storms in an area that already tends to be plagued by them. And there’s something about severe weather this time of year. While storms are fewer and further between, they tend to pack a mean punch. 

Widespread showers have been in the forecast for Valentine’s Day weekend for several days now. However, earlier today, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth tweeted that along with those showers is the threat of isolated strong thunderstorms in North and Central Texas. 

As I mentioned, storms tend to be quite a bit stronger this time of year. So, keep your eyes and ears on local media in the event the skies start to look scary.

