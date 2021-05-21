City of Wichita Falls Changes Mask Requirement Policy

Following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning local governments and schools from putting mask mandates in place, the City of Wichita Falls has altered its mask policy.

In a press release, the City announced facial coverings will no longer be required to be worn while in City of Wichita Falls facilities.

The only exceptions are the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and the Falls Ride Transportation system, due to mask orders in place by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The mask mandates were extended through September 13, 2021 by both agencies.

The mask policy changes take effect immediately.

The City does encourage employees and citizens who want to to continue wearing face coverings and asks that others be respectful to those who choose to do so.

While it’s not required, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District strongly recommends that those who haven’t been vaccinated continue wearing a mask.

Governor Abbott issued the order prohibiting government agencies from putting mask mandates into place on May 18. The executive order takes effect today (May 21).

Any local government that imposes a mask mandate can be fined up to $2,000.

The governor also banned school districts from imposing mask mandates. School districts can no longer put mask orders in place after June 4.

