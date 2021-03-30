Clay County Turkey Fest Promises Gobbling Good Fun For Everyone

The 2021 Clay County Turkey Fest comes to Henrietta, Texas, April 7 - 10 and has something for the whole family.

Of course, there's turkey hunting. The Battle of the Beards pays a first prize of $1,000 plus a buckle and Pierce cooler for single and multi-beard competition. Judging will be based on National Wild Turkey Federation Scoring system and you must be registered by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7th.

Clay County Turkey Fest via Facebook

But that's not the only competition going on during Turkey Fest. There's also the Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament at the rodeo grounds. The competition takes place from 10 until 2 on Saturday, April 10th and there are cash prizes for the top three teams.

Then there's the IBCA Cook-Off.

Image Courtesy Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce

The set-up starts on Friday afternoon and the cooking, judging, and eating takes place on Friday night and Saturday. There are categories for steak, beans, pork, chicken, brisket, and of course, turkey.

There's also a Senior Barrel Scholarship Race Saturday morning. Three person teams of graduating seniors are tasked with building a contraption that can be pushed, pulled, pedaled, or carried through a timed barrel race. The winning team earns a $1500 scholarship from the Clay County Chamber of Commerce to be awarded at graduation.

The whole festival wraps up with a big Full Strut Dinner and Dance Saturday night at Coyote Creek Event Center in Henrietta. The featured performer this year will be the Chris Shackleford Band. Tickets to the Dinner and Dance are $50 for singles or $85 for couples.

The Clay County Turkey Fest attracted 6,000 festival goers in 2019 and is an annual North Texas event that attracts hunters and non-hunters alike. There is a cost to enter the competitions, but there is no fee to attend the festival and there are plenty of free activities to keep the kids occupied.

More information on how to enter any of the competitive events can be found on the Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce website. Follow the Clay County Turkey Fest Facebook page for updates.