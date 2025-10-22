If you love the cold, you could be in for a treat this Halloween in Texas. Real fall weather will be rolling into the area next week.

Outside of the summer months, the weather in Texas is as unpredictable as it gets. But Halloween weather is especially flaky. It may be brutally hot, freezing cold, or beautiful.

Cold Front Expected Just Before Halloween

If the forecast holds up, we’ll have a chilly Halloween across the Lone Star State. A cold front is expected to move into Texas around the middle of next week. By Halloween, it could be very cold in parts of East Texas, according to a post on X by meteorologist Zack Fradella.

Of course, Halloween is over a week away, so the forecast could change. However, these days, meteorologists tend to be accurate, so I bet we’re in for a nice, cool Halloween.

The question on my mind is just how long the cold front will last. My money would be on the cold front being short-lived. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, we’re in for a slightly warmer than usual winter, with cold stretches in December, January, and February, as usual.

Halloween Plans: Staying Cozy Indoors

Whatever the case may be, I’ll take it all in stride. When it comes to Halloween, I rarely go out. I would much rather hang out inside and watch horror movies and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

