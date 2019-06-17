Collision With Livestock Near Seymour Leaves One Dead, One Critical

An accident near Seymour has claimed the life of a Midland resident and left a Lufkin resident in critical condition.

Thinkstock

DPS reports that 37-year-old Joshua Allen Washburn of Midland and 38-year-old Jacklyn Renee Vaughn of Lufkin were on U.S. 277 eight miles southwest of Seymour at approximately 4:45 AM Sunday when their 2002 Oldsmobile struck some cows on the highway.

The collision caused the car to roll over, ejecting both Washburn and Vaughn, neither of whom was wearing a seatbelt. Washburn was pronounced dead at the scene and Vaughn was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital where she was listed in serious condition as of Monday. It is unclear which of them was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.