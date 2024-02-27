Common Causes of Wildfires in Texas You Need to Know
As the weather warms up, the threat of wildfires increases.
Almost every day, we see images of wildfires all over the news and on social media. And the hot, dry conditions here in the Lone Star State make us particularly susceptible.
In many cases, forces of nature such as lightning are responsible for wildfires. However, most wildfires are the result of human negligence.
What are the most common causes of wildfires?
While there are many factors to blame for wildfires, the following are the most common causes of wildfires, according to International Fire & Safety Journal.
Lightning
During periods of drought, lightning can cause wildfires by striking dry patches of vegetation.
Power Lines
High winds can cause power lines to fall into dry patches of vegetation, sparking a wildfire. Wildfires can also be the result of power lines contacting trees.
Equipment Malfunctions
Equipment such as power tools, chainsaws, or other types of machinery can cause a wildfire when they spark or overheat.
Campfires
Wildfires can result from campfires not being tended to properly or not completely extinguished. It’s important to douse a campfire with water until it is cold.
Cigarettes
Smokers should always dispose of cigarette butts in appropriate containers. Never toss a butt out of the window of a vehicle.
Burning Vegetation
Controlled burning to clear vegetation from an area can get out of control, resulting in a wildfire. Skilled professionals need to be present during a controlled burn.
Vehicle Crashes
Vehicle crashes can result in sparks caused by the crash's friction, which can lead to a wildfire.
Fireworks
When fireworks are used improperly, they can spark a wildfire, particularly in areas with dry patches of vegetation
Arson
Unfortunately, many wildfires are the result of someone starting them intentionally.
Remember, all it takes is one small spark to result in thousands of acres being scorched by wildfire. Everyone needs to do their part to prevent them.
