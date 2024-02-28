Watch: Oklahoma Man Puts Out Wildfire With a Wet T-Shirt

When comes to putting out wildfires, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

The Texas Panhandle and parts of western Oklahoma are being ravaged by wildfires as I write this. As of this posting, one of the wildfires was already the second largest in Texas history and is steadily growing.

But that’s how it goes in this part of the country. High winds and hot, dry conditions are the norm around here. So, dealing with wildfires comes with the territory.

But I have to say that I never would have thought to do what the guy in the below video is doing to control a wildfire.

Watch and learn as he dips his t-shirt into a bucket of water and then whips it back and forth across the flames, putting the fire out. By using the wet shirt he’s combining two methods used to extinguish fires at once: removing oxygen by smothering it with the shirt and removing heat with the water in the shirt. Brilliant!

Of course, the fire was small, and it didn’t appear to be very windy, so this method wouldn’t be advisable in more extreme conditions. Nonetheless, his actions prevented what could have been a much worse situation.

