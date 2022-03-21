Texoma Firefighter Passes Away Battling Wildfires Yesterday Afternoon

Yesterday was a very busy day for fire departments throughout Texoma and sadly one firefighter is no longer with us.

Here in Wichita Falls yesterday, we were all keeping an eye on the wildfires burning in Archer County and Wichita County. It looks like around 900 acres were burned and the good thing is that no homes were damaged in that particular wildfire.

Another wildfire was north of us in Wichita Falls in Comanche County, Oklahoma. An evacuation order for this particular fire was put in place for parts of Lawton yesterday. Sadly, Comanche County and Lawton Emergency Management released a statement saying a firefighter fatality occurred during this wildfire at Kings Road and Lake Ellsworth.

According to reports, around 190 acres were burned in this particular wildfire. Yesterday was a red flag warning day from the National Weather Service. This means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Here is what you should do on those days.

-If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

-Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

-Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

-Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

