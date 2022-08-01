Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas

What the hell was this person thinking?

Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com.

Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been lifted as of this posting. No injuries have been reported.

The fires burned a total of about 20 acres and were about 80% contained as of Sunday night.

The driver of the truck eventually abandoned the trailer and fled the scene.

Fire investigators are asking that anyone with information as to the identity of the driver contact them at (469) 376-4110.

Wichita County commissioners enacted a burn ban back on June 27. The ban prohibits outdoor burning for a period of 90 days following the order, unless restrictions are terminated ahead of that time. Violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

North Texas has experienced multiple wildfires due to the extreme heat and drought conditions. In addition to Wichita County, burn bans are currently in effect for the counties of Wichita, Wilbarger, Clay, Archer, Baylor, Throckmorton, Montague, Jack, and Wise in North Texas.

In fact, most counties in Texas are currently under a burn ban, according to KXAN.

