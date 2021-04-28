Get our free mobile app

Constitutional Carry is closer to getting a full vote by the Texas Senate. On Thursday, the brand new Constitutional Issues Committee in the Texas Senate will meet at 9 a.m. to consider House Bill 1927, which is known as the Constitutional Carry legislation.

So far, it looks like there is a good chance that the legislation will move out of the committee, but there is no guarantee of that happening. In fact, there is no guarantee of anything from this point on.

The only thing we know is that Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently told WBAP that he supports Constitutional Carry. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said that if the legislation made it to his desk, he would sign it.