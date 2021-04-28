Constitutional Carry To Be Heard By Special Senate Committee Thursday
Constitutional Carry is closer to getting a full vote by the Texas Senate. On Thursday, the brand new Constitutional Issues Committee in the Texas Senate will meet at 9 a.m. to consider House Bill 1927, which is known as the Constitutional Carry legislation.
So far, it looks like there is a good chance that the legislation will move out of the committee, but there is no guarantee of that happening. In fact, there is no guarantee of anything from this point on.
The only thing we know is that Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently told WBAP that he supports Constitutional Carry. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said that if the legislation made it to his desk, he would sign it.
Abbott said he has talked to "several senators" on the new Senate Special Committee on Constitutional Issues.
"I believe it is making progress," Abbott said. "Once the Senate passes it out, the House and Senate will convene and work out any differences and get it to my desk, and I'll be signing it."
It's great to hear that from the Governor, I just wish he would have said something sooner.
If the committee does approve HB 1927 and it makes it to the Senate floor for a vote, it's going to be close. I am still hearing as many as three Republican Senators are against Constitutional Carry fearing that it could hurt Republicans in future elections.
A lot of eyes will be on the Senate tomorrow and in the future on this issue and we will continue to bring you the latest updates. One thing I can for sure tell you is that you have made a difference. Those of you who support Constitutional Carry and made phone calls and sent emails really did have an impact. I've heard from multiple people in Austin that listeners of The Chad Hasty Show were able to get through and make their voices heard in respectful conversations.
Good work. Without listeners putting pressure on lawmakers in the Senate, I'm not sure we would even be talking about Constitutional Carry today.