County Commissioners to Host ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’ This Friday

Wichita County Commissioners will honor area first responders this Friday, July 15, with a ‘First Responder Appreciation Lunch and Dinner.’

The meal is open to all law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel and their families.

The meal will be served at the Elks Lodge, 4205 Seymour Highway , next door to Hebert’s Furniture. Lunch will be served from 11 am to 2 pm and dinner from 5 pm to 7 pm.

For information on the meal or how you can help out, please contact Lee Harvey at 832-205-0706 or Barry Mahler at 940-631-3979