Weightlifter Nearly Kills Himself Lifting Half a Ton

This is some really heavy-duty, world record news.

Eddie Hall recently shattered his own world record when he became the first person to deadlift 500 kilograms (that's 1,102 pounds -- about half a metric ton) at the World Deadlift Championships.

The 28-year-old buckled under having what must've felt like the weight of the world on him. He passed out and suffered nose bleeds after blood vessels exploded.

Hall already owned the deadlift record at 465 kgs (1,025 pounds), but don't expect him to try and top himself again:

That nearly killed me.The pressure on my body was surreal. I passed out after. I had nose bleeds. It's not healthy doing something like that. But I've done it. I'm sure it will be in the history books for a very long time. I don't want to do it again but if it comes to the point where somebody breaks it, hell...I may just do. It's that great feeling, Like the first man on the moon."

Yup, it's pretty impressive and gives you something to think about when you whine the next time your buddy calls you to help him move a couch.