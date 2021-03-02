Whoever did this, I think you have now created my favorite piece of art in Wichita Falls.

So yesterday afternoon, one of my coworkers sent me a link to this saying, I think you're going to like this. I open up the link and I see my childhood heroes gracing the skyline of downtown Wichita Falls. I don't just like it, I LOVE IT! Seriously, who doesn't love the Ninja Turtles? If you do, don't comment. I don't want your negativity in my life.

You can find Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, right about Stone Oven's downtown location. They invite you to come check them out this Thursday at the Art Walk from 5-11pm! They will be having a local artist perform, plus deviance will having a skate demo! Please Stone Oven, never take these down or at the very least give me Michelangelo if you do.

Now I want more things from my childhood as art in downtown Wichita Falls. Anybody want to put up some Power Rangers, Pokemon or Street Sharks murals? Yeah, I remember Street Sharks! They were Jawsome and if you don't know, you better respect the name.

Also, with me writing this story I have to be reminded that my other favorite mural was removed from Downtown Wichita Falls. Yeah, don't think I forgot Wichita Falls government (or whoever hates joy) and removed those Rick and Morty murals from downtown. If you force these TMNT murals to come down, you will have a riot of 90's kids on your hands.