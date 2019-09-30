Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 2008 Cold Case Hit and Run

Crime Stoppers are looking for information in connection with a hit and run cold case.

On October 2, 2008, 25-year-old Sean Janicik was riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle, which was possibly red in color, fled the scene.

The police have very little information in regards to this crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.