Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a burglary of a habitation that happened last month.

An unknown male suspect broke into an apartment located in the 500 block of Filmore Street at around 12:12 pm on Thursday, November 26 and stole several items. The WFPD has very little information about the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.