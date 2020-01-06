Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

At around 3:00 am on Thursday, January 2, an unknown suspect wearing a dark hoodie, mask and gloves broke into the Dollar General at 3112 Old Iowa Park Road.

The police have very little information in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.