Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

Sometime between 9:00 pm September 26th and 3:00 pm September 27th, someone broke into Eagles Lodge at 5396 Seymour Highway and stole an ATM machine, cash, checks and bottles of liquor.

The police have very little information in regards to this crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.