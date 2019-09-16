Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Robbery on Cypress

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a recent robbery.

At approximately 7:07 pm on Monday, August 26th, three white male suspects robbed a female of cash in the 4800 block of Cypress. One suspect is described as being between 18 and 21-years-old, tall, skinny with slicked-back dark hair and possible tattoos on hands or lower arm. Another suspect is approximately 18-years-old, chunky built, with long brown mullet-style hair and a possible lip piercing. There is no description of the third suspect. The suspects fled the scene in a black style sports car.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $5,000.