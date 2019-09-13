Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Crashing Into a Taco Bell Last Night

Looks like someone had a few too many drinks last night.

Nothing better than some greasy fast food after a night out on the town. You should also have a safe ride home as well after a night on the town. Looks like last night around 11:30, someone decided to go through the Taco Bell drive-thru after having a couple of drinks. Witnesses said the driver was driving erratic in the parking lot.

A Taco Bell employee had their vehicle backed into by this Dodge Ram. Folks in the drive-thru had to try to get away from this truck as it attempted to back up in the line. The truck was in another minor crash in the line before ramming into the front door of the restaurant.

The vehicle involved in the crash was towed. Officers said the driver will be charged with a DWI.