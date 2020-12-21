Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a recent theft.

At some point between 7:30 and 10:30 pm on Thursday, October 29, five unknown suspects were able to gain access to the WFISD maintenance building located at 2015 Seymour Highway. The suspects stole a 2002 Yamaha ATV, valued at $6,900. The ATV has since been recovered.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has very little information and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.