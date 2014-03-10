Wichita Falls Police and Crime Stoppers need your help in bringing a fugitive to justice. 19-year-old Dakota Bailey King is wanted on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child. King is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours-a-day at 940-322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area call toll free 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to his arrest, you can earn a reward up to $500.