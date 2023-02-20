Watch the Crowd Push Back Against Police During Austin Street Takeover

It was a wild weekend for street takeovers in Texas.

Earlier today (February 20), I shared a video of a fire that broke out during a street takeover here in Texas. The video didn’t say exactly where it happened in the state, but I’m pretty sure it’s separate from the takeover in the video below.

However, I will say that both videos are pretty disturbing, but for different reasons.

As I mentioned in my previous post today, I did more than my fair share of hellraising when I was a younger man. So, far be it from me to judge anyone.

But I firmly believe in showing respect to law enforcement.

That’s what bothers me about the video from Austin. The takeover spectators show a total lack of respect for the police officer responding to the takeover by marching toward the officer’s patrol car, forcing them away from the scene.

That’s a good way to get your ass teargassed.

Now I don’t know if that’s actually what happened, but I would feel zero sympathies for anyone in that crowd who chose to intimidate the officer. Having spent time in the U.S. Navy, I know what it’s like to be teargassed. And let me tell you, it is a scary feeling to choke on the air you breathe.

So, keep that in mind if you ever decide to demonstrate strength in numbers while participating in illegal activities.

