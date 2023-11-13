Video of Moment Gunfire Erupts During Houston Street Takeover

Houston, we have a problem.

Sorry to be so cliché, but that was the first thing that came to mind when I watched the video below. Seriously though, street takeovers are intense enough without gunshots being added to the mix.

Before I go any further, I will go on the record saying that I probably would have enjoyed street takeovers as a younger man. So, I’m not here to pass judgment on anyone for partaking. Trust me, I have done my fair share of hellraising over the years.

But now that I’m older, I find street takeovers to be more annoying than anything else. I don’t understand why people don’t just look for some old, abandoned mall parking lot to take over.

Sure, you’re still breaking the law and I can’t advise against that enough. But at least those participating won’t be in the way of someone who is just trying to get from Point A to Point B.

Because it’s not like people are going to stop doing it. That much is clear now that new laws have been enacted in Texas in an attempt to put a stop to street takeovers.

Anyway, the latest street takeover madness comes to us from Houston. It’s not clear what led up to the pickup slamming into the car in the video. But the result was someone popping off a few gunshots while the person filming the video panics while hiding in the tall grass along with a friend.

