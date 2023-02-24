Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has A Plan to Combat Street Takeovers

It’s good to see our state leaders addressing this.

I’ve made it abundantly clear that I’m no fan of street racing and street takeovers. While I have no problem whatsoever with people raising a little hell and having a good time, it should never come at the expense of others.

And that’s my problem with the aforementioned street racing and takeovers. So often, innocent bystanders pay the price when people decide to participate in that stuff.

I had hoped that the chaos that occurred last weekend in Austin would catch the attention of lawmakers and sure enough, it did. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is launching a task force dedicated to combatting street takeovers.

In a press release, the Governor said that such criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas:

We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas. This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe.

Bravo, Mr. Governor. No one should have to worry about this sort of thing popping up in their neighborhood, whether in Texas or in any other state for that matter. Disturbing the peace should never be accepted. Citizens deserve a peaceful existence.

Hopefully, this will send a strong message to those who desire to “take over” anything that isn’t their own.

