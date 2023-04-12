Watch Sheriff’s Deputies in Katy, Texas Shut Down a Street Takeover

It’s about damn time.

Unless you take part in street takeovers, you’re probably not a fan of them. Personally, I’m all for folks raising a little hell and having a good time, but there’s a time and place for it.

And the middle of a public road in the middle of town in the middle of the night is not the time or place. That’s what they make drag strips and race tracks for.

Keep in mind this is coming from someone who was involved in more than one drag race on a country road as a younger man. I think back on it now and regret not doing it somewhere that wouldn’t put people not participating in the race at risk.

But as the old saying goes, hindsight is 20/20.

So, I’ve been a pretty vocal advocate for police cracking down on street racing and street takeovers. Both are not only extremely dangerous, but they’re disruptive as all get out.

There’s been more of a focus on cracking down on takeovers and street racing in the last several weeks since a massive street takeover in Austin went viral. But you and I both know that’s not going to stop people from organizing and engaging in street takeovers.

So unfortunately, the men and women in law enforcement are going to be saddled with cleaning up the streets when hard-heads do hard-headed things.

