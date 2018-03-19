Dairy Queen Restaurants Offering Free Cones First Day of Spring

Dairy Queens across the state of Texas will be celebrating the first day of spring with their fourth annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20. All customers can receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone, which of course comes with the signature DQ curl on top.

At the same time, participating locations will also collect donations for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Free cones will be available during regular business hours all day long.

Please note, there is a limit of one cone per person. Not all Dairy Queen stores may participate. Dairy Queen locations in North Texas include Wichita Falls, Henrietta, and Holliday.