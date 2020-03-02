Cotton Candy Dipped Cones Now Available at Texoma Dairy Queens

Remain calm people, but you can try this right now.

So I've seen people freaking out about this new ice cream cone at Dairy Queen on social media. We've all seen the classic chocolate or maybe you're a fan of the butterscotch. A new flavor is supposedly rolling out slowly across the country. Cotton Candy! The flavor is supposed to be out nationwide on March 19th.

via GIPHY

Since some people have gotten them early, I decided to do the work for you guys. I called every Dairy Queen in Texoma and they say they have them right now. Yes, Wichita Falls, Holiday, Archer City and Henrietta all have cotton candy dipped cones. So if you love Dairy Queen and cotton candy, it sounds like you have dessert plans coming up.