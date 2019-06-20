Kick Off Summer With Free Ice Cream From Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first official day of summer by treating customers to free ice cream.

All participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations will be offering a choice of either a free Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, chocolate dipped cone or regular vanilla cone all day long tomorrow.

There is a catch, however. You’ll need a mobile coupon from the free Dairy Queen mobile app. Also, the offer is only valid when you make another purchase.

So grab the app and enjoy some of the best soft serve ice cream around!