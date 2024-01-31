Almost Entire Texas Dairy Queen Staff Arrested for Selling Meth

If you're looking for a job, I know of a Texas Dairy Queen that needs to fill A LOT of spots this week.

Get Your Dairy Queen Blizzard with Some Ice

Oh boy, do we have quite the investigation from a Texas police department. Looks like the Clifton Police Department, which is just northwest of Waco, got a tip about a meth operation in town. Back in June, they were told that you could go to the local Dairy Queen and get some meth with your ice cream. Over the past several months they have been going undercover to buy drugs from location to see how many total employees were involved in the operation.

Operation Blizzard Huge Success

Looks like ten people in total were involved with allegedly distributing methamphetamine while working at the local Dairy Queen. Here are their names and the charges they will be facing.

Bradley Calderon- Manufacture or Deliver controlled substance X3



Raven Choquette- Manufacture or Deliver controlled substance

Autumn Crawford- Engaging in organized criminal activity

Neal Cook III- Possession of controlled substance in drug free zone

Ronnie Watley- Possession of controlled substance in drug free zone

Shelby Sedberry- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance in drug free zone X2, Manufacture and deliver controlled substance in a drug free zone X3

Angela Lorin Meissner- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance in a drug free zone

Duane Sorensen- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance in a drug free zone

Charles Smith- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance in a drug free zone

Adrian Bernard Edwards- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance drug free zone X4

According to the press release, all of these employees have also been fired from their job at Dairy Queen. Not surprising to hear. Well it looks like your Blizzards are back to being meth free in Clifton, Texas...for now.

