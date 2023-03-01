Dallas Road Rage Incident Leads to Barrage of Body Blows

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned boxing match at an intersection.

Seriously, though. The tall guy is throwing blows like a heavyweight champ. It hurt me just watching him light into the biker.

I’ve come to the conclusion that there are way too many people in Dallas-Fort Worth. People need to stop moving there for a little while so the cities there can improve their infrastructure to handle more people.

Get our free mobile app

Otherwise, the rash of road rage incidents that happen there is only going to get worse.

Not that road rage videos aren’t entertaining. It’s just that I don’t want to get caught in the middle of one the next time I’m trying to enjoy a weekend in the Metroplex.

Because nothing ruins a trip to the ballpark to watch a Ranger game like a dude smashing your window. And you and I both know it could be much worse. Someone may end up pulling a gun on you.

But the fact of the matter is that nothing is going to change.

Having frequented the DFW Metroplex over the course of my adult life, I’m convinced that the traffic is always going to be a nightmare there. And all that road construction we have to put up with down there isn’t going to change a thing.

So grab some popcorn and a tasty beverage and enjoy the latest Dallas road rage video.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023