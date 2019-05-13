Dallas Stars Announce They Will Be Playing a Game in Oklahoma Next Season

They did this for the first time last year and it looks like it may become a tradition.

The Dallas Stars announced what they're calling ' The Tulsa Classic '. They did this for the first time last season at the BOK Center against the Florida Panthers. Unfortunately, the Stars lost that game in overtime last season, but it looks like that is not scaring them away from coming back.

This coming season, the Florida Panthers will once again be the opponent against the Dallas Stars on September 21. The game will start at 7 pm and tickets will actually go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Going to be an exciting year for the Stars. Hopefully, build on this past season's postseason run, a preseason game in Oklahoma and hosting the NHL Winter Classic. A lot is going on and I can't wait to check some of it out.