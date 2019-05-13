WFPD Crime of the Week: Aggravated Assault on Maurine Street

The Wichita Falls Police Department is seeking information to help solve a recent aggravated assault.

On March 21 at about 9:26 pm, a group of four females was walking in the 2000 block of Maurine Street.

The females spotted a male wearing a dark hoodie and dark shorts. The male pulled a handgun and fired two shots at the females. The suspect then fled the scene, heading south on Amber Street.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.