Gas Prices Down Slightly in Wichita Falls This Week

It’s not exactly what one could call ‘relief’ at the pump, but, every penny counts, or so they say.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The latest from AAA Texas shows gas price down slightly across Texas. The average in Wichita Falls dropped from $2.591/gallon last week to $2.569/gallon this week. Culberson County in West Texas is seeing some of the highest prices in the state with an average of $3.149/gallon

One year ago, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel $2.579 in Wichita Falls. The statewide average this week is $2.587/gallon, down from $2.617/gallon last week. During the same period last year, the state-wide average was $2.644/gallon.