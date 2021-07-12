Texas Kid Has Golf Ball Hit by Lightning During Drive

I'm sorry, but this is way more cool than getting a hole in one.

I got to admit, I'm not the biggest fan of Top Golf. I think it's a way to expensive driving range, but people seem to love it. I guess a major plus to Top Golf is that you can do it while it's storming outside. At the San Antonio location over the weekend 18-year-old Tomas Gomez may have had the greatest drive in golf history. Sorry Happy Gilmore.

Tomas hit the ball into the range and while in midair it was struck by lightning. If it was not caught on video, I would never believe it actually happened. The odds of you getting struck by lightning are 1 in 700,000 in a year. What are odds for a golf ball that is traveling 88 miles per hour? Someone's going to need to do the math for me.

via GIPHY

By the way, I find it hilarious the ball was traveling 88 miles per hour when it was struck. As we all know, that is how fast the Delorean in Back to the Future needs to go to be able to travel through time. You get enough power from a bolt of lightning and you can travel through time. This golf ball could be back in 1955 for all we know.

Get our free mobile app

Tomas said, "I was just glad that it hit the ball instead of me." In case you were wondering if this spooked Tomas from ever going back, he plans to go back again in the future. However, I doubt anything this cool will ever happen again.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...