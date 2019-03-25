Deputy Dies from Wounds Sustained During Traffic Stop

An El Paso County deputy shot during a traffic stop early Friday morning has died from his injuries.

El Paso County Deputy Peter Herrera-Officer Down Memorial Page

Deputy Peter Herrera died Sunday evening at an El Paso area hospital. As reported by the Associated Press , Deputy Herrera was shot multiple times after he stopped a vehicle in San Elizario, southeastast of El Paso along the U.S.-Mexico border. The shooter, identified as Facundo Chavez, 27, fired as many as 15 rounds at the deputy during a traffic stop. Herrera had asked the Chavez to exit the vehicle, then he began shooting. The deputy did not have an opportunity to return fire.

Facundo Chavez-El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Chavez remains in the El Paso County Jail and will now likely face capital murder charges. The El Paso Times also reports that in 2011, a man named Facundo Chavez was jailed in El Paso after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "on a charge of re-entry after deportation". It is not entirely clear if the shooter is the same man.