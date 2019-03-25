Deputy Dies from Wounds Sustained During Traffic Stop
An El Paso County deputy shot during a traffic stop early Friday morning has died from his injuries.
Deputy Peter Herrera died Sunday evening at an El Paso area hospital. As reported by the Associated Press, Deputy Herrera was shot multiple times after he stopped a vehicle in San Elizario, southeastast of El Paso along the U.S.-Mexico border. The shooter, identified as Facundo Chavez, 27, fired as many as 15 rounds at the deputy during a traffic stop. Herrera had asked the Chavez to exit the vehicle, then he began shooting. The deputy did not have an opportunity to return fire.
Chavez remains in the El Paso County Jail and will now likely face capital murder charges. The El Paso Times also reports that in 2011, a man named Facundo Chavez was jailed in El Paso after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "on a charge of re-entry after deportation". It is not entirely clear if the shooter is the same man.