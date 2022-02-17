Where are the Girl Scout Cookies in Wichita Falls?

It's a Girl Scout cookie season and here's what you need to know here in Wichita Falls.

We can all debate what the best Girl Scout cookie flavor is, but we all know around this time of the year. One box will be purchased over the next couple of weeks. Let's be honest with each other, a few boxes will probably be purchased. The Girl Scouts of the Texas and Oklahoma Plains are ready to hook us up in Wichita Falls.

Friendly reminder, the locations below will have girl scout cookies tables setup on certain days and certain times. To stay up to date with all of that, you can hit up the Girl Scout website and they even have a Cookie Finder app now.

Samurai of Tokyo

2518 Mallard Drive

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Wal-Mart (Lawrence Road Location)

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Dirt Cheap

2801 SW Parkway

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Market Street

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Wal-Mart (Greenbriar Location)

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

United Supermarket (Old Jacksboro Highway Location)

4516 Jacksboro Hwy

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

MPEC (ONLY for Home and Garden Show Weekend)

1000 5th Street

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Deli Planet

4041 Sheppard access rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Wal-Mart (Central Freeway Location)

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

United Supermarket (Iowa Park Road Location)

2522 Iowa Park Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Wichita Falls Base Exchange

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Wichita Falls Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Sheppard Air Force Base Express Shoppette

111 Avenue D Bldg 1105

SAFB, TX 76311

To find out what days the Girl Scouts will be at the locations mentioned above, you can check out the full calendar here.

