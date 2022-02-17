Where are the Girl Scout Cookies in Wichita Falls?
It's a Girl Scout cookie season and here's what you need to know here in Wichita Falls.
We can all debate what the best Girl Scout cookie flavor is, but we all know around this time of the year. One box will be purchased over the next couple of weeks. Let's be honest with each other, a few boxes will probably be purchased. The Girl Scouts of the Texas and Oklahoma Plains are ready to hook us up in Wichita Falls.
Friendly reminder, the locations below will have girl scout cookies tables setup on certain days and certain times. To stay up to date with all of that, you can hit up the Girl Scout website and they even have a Cookie Finder app now.
Samurai of Tokyo
2518 Mallard Drive
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Texas Roadhouse
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Wal-Mart (Lawrence Road Location)
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Dirt Cheap
2801 SW Parkway
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Market Street
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Wal-Mart (Greenbriar Location)
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
United Supermarket (Old Jacksboro Highway Location)
4516 Jacksboro Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
MPEC (ONLY for Home and Garden Show Weekend)
1000 5th Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Deli Planet
4041 Sheppard access rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Wal-Mart (Central Freeway Location)
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
United Supermarket (Iowa Park Road Location)
2522 Iowa Park Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Wichita Falls Base Exchange
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Wichita Falls Mini Mall
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Sheppard Air Force Base Express Shoppette
111 Avenue D Bldg 1105
SAFB, TX 76311
To find out what days the Girl Scouts will be at the locations mentioned above, you can check out the full calendar here.