Man Steals Money From Girl Scouts Selling Cookies

Stealing is just wrong, stealing from girl scouts gets you a special place in hell.

Fighting lines are drawn when people start talking about Girl Scout cookies. My personal favorite is the Samoas, but people are willing to argue which one is really the best. I think we can all agree, though, that this guy is a piece of crap for stealing from Girl Scouts.

One man outside of a Deltona, Florida Walmart stole a girl scout's money box. "This guy walked right by the table and it looked like he was chuckling and grabbed the cash box and start jogging," said witness Katie Lalanne. "There was another witness and myself, we just looked at each other like, 'Did that just happen,'" she continued.

Police have obtained footage from a security camera , but as of right now they have no leads.

According to the Girl Scouts website , all of the revenue earned from cookie activities—every penny after paying the baker—stays with the local Girl Scout council. So basically, this guy just stole money out of the pockets of little girls. Hope you sleep well at night, man.

Here's a still from the security footage, share this story and let's help the police find him.