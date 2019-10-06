Water Main Break Forces Downtown Ramp Closure

It’s become a routine travel inconvenience in Wichita Falls. The city still has many water mains that are aging and failing, and it’s not unusual to see large rectangular holes in the roadways. A second break in a matter of days has forced the closure of the downtown exit from the overhead.

The 6th Street exit ramp to downtown from the Lloyd Ruby Overpass is likely to be closed for at least a couple of days following another break in the 80-year-old pipe that runs along the road. Motorists should use the Broad Street exit to access downtown.